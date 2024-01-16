Churrasko Grill House
SOFT OPENING MENU
SHAREABLES
- Empanadas$23.95Out of stock
3 venezuelan style corn flour empanadas filled with ground beef, fried. Side chipotle sauce
- Honey Chicken Bites$27.95
crispy puffy fried chicken chunks tossed in sticky honey sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Poppers$23.95
breaded chicken chunks, fried then tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
- Chicken Tenders$23.95
juicy chicken strips in batter, fried. side sweet chili and honey mustard
- Crispy Chicken Nuggets$19.95
breaded chicken chunks, fried. side sweet chili and garlic mayo.
- Loaded Fries$19.95
french fries topped with pulled beef, jalapenos, pickles, spicy mayo
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$16.95
Battered and fried, side sweet chili and garlic mayo
- Grilled Cauliflower$21.95
Topped with tahina
- Beef Skewers$27.95
Chuck eye, veggies, savory marinade, grilled
- Hawaiian Chicken Skewers$21.95
Apricot ginger glazed grilled chicken and veggie skewers
- Soup of the Day$13.95Out of stock
TACOS
- Pulled Brisket Tacos$28.95
3 soft flour shell tacos with pulled beef, purple cabbage, avocado, crispy onions, cilantro, sweet lemon mayo
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$28.95
3 soft flour shell tacos with garlic and herb grilled chicken strips, avocado, pickled oinions, pico de gallo, cilantro, sweet lemon mayo
- Corn Beef Tacos$28.95Out of stock
3 soft flour shell tacos with sweet and sour corned beef, spring mix, purple cabbage, pickled onions, crunchy onions, garlic mayo
FLATBREADS
SALADS
- Skirt Steak Salad$38.95Out of stock
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled mushrooms, roasted corn, peppers, skirt steak, balsamic dressing
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$28.95
Mixed greens, grilled mushrooms and broccoli, sweet potato, topped with grilled chicken teriyaki, light olive oil lemon vinaigrette
- Grilled Chicken Salad$28.95
Mixed greens, persian cucumbers, avocado, crunchy onions, garlic and herb grilled chicken, sweet lemon mayo dressing
FROM THE GRILL
BURGERS
SIDES
DESSERTS
MOCKTAILS
- Peach Daiquiri (non-alcoholic)$13.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri (non-alcoholic)$13.00
- Mango Daiquiri (non-alcoholic)$13.00
- Pina Colada (non-alcoholic)$9.00
- Pink Limeade (non-alcoholic)$9.00
- Strawberry Margarita (non-alcoholic)$9.00
- Margartita Classic (non-alcoholic)$9.00
- Cranberry Sour Splash (non-alcoholic)$9.00
Catering Menu
Platters
- Assorted Meats and Grilled Chicken Platter$180.00+
- Crudite Platter$56.00+
- Pulled Beef Tacos Platter$98.00+
- Grilled Chicken Tacos Platter$88.00+
- Assorted Chicken and Beef Wraps Platter$98.00+
- Corned Beef Tacos Platter$98.00+
- Beef Sliders Platter$65.00+
- Pastrami Sliders Platter$70.00+
- Hawaiian Chicken Skewers$75.00+